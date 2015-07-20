GOP Field - Separating the Wheat from the Chaff – Media Skewers Trump, Along with 99% of the Republican Candidates

Dem’s Oddly Silent over McCain Brouhaha – What if more than half of Trump’s Statement was left off the page?
Donald Trump, bombastic and rascally 2016 GOP Candidate has been criticized by fellow Republican contenders for the 2016 nomination and the gleeful press, continues to ask the same questions: Do you agree with Donald Trump – to a man and woman – they all swiftly denounced Trump as he allegedly said:” John McCain is no war hero” . The only one who refused to take the bait – one smart candidate, Ted Cruz, Senator from Texas, who has said he values John McCain’s service but would not “jump in the gutter” to malign a fellow contender in the race by charactering what he or she said. (Bloomberg)
Apparently, The Washington Post’s Sharly Attkisson’s “Fact Check”, shows that with every snip of a clip, the context can change dramatically. From the article on Donald Trump and John McCain:
1. The Post did not provide context at the outset disclosing that McCain and Trump have been feuding, with McCain characterizing some Trump supporters as “crazies” and Trump stating that McCain graduated last in his class in Annapolis. The charged rhetoric continued at the conservative Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa this weekend.(Washington Post Fact Check
2. When a panelist characterized McCain as a “war hero,” the Post is accurate in reporting that Trump initially said McCain is “not a war hero.” But then, Trump immediately modified his statement saying– four times– that McCain is a war hero: “He is a war hero.”
“He’s a war hero because he was captured.” “He’s a war hero, because he was captured.” “I believe, perhaps, he’s a war hero. But right now, he’s said some very bad things about a lot of people.”
2. Did Trump say McCain is not a war hero because he was captured? No, not in the exchanges represented in the Post.
The question remains, who in the GOP hierarchy were thrilled to send the Post, CBS, NBC, Bloomberg, whoever, part of a quote, and why are our journalist not able to fact check on their own? – Apparently they cannot find C-Span, or any number of sites, where the video is found and one can get the gist straight from the horse’s mouth.
Of course what Trump said may have been better put by say, a fifth grader, but it’s his style, and once again, instead of watching the man nosedive in the polls (methinks it may have been the intent) the opposite will happen, supporters will now understand that he is right about that media!!!
Therefore as the primaries are coming up around the bend, and the debates are schedule and Trump, despite the BS, should be on that stage if he holds onto a top position through August, it makes one think – those who would jump on the press bandwagon without checking for themselves if a certain fact was true (have a staff member watch what a video, the event was videotaped), were quick to criticize. Except one, and what does that tell us? The rash rush to judgment may not be the quality one wants in a Presidential Candidate.
That leaves, 2 in the field of Republican’s and the Democrats who said zip.
