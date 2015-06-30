Opinion and Commentary on state, regional and national news articles from a conservative feminist point of view expressed and written by conservative moderate: Tina Hemond
Tuesday, June 30, 2015
The Benefits of a Walk in the Wood
A Washington Post article onthe mental health and wellbeing achieved by a nature walk, is rather interesting. Researchers found that a walk in the park, rather than a walk along a crowded highway produced different results in the brains of test subjects! (Washington Post) Seriously, imagine walking down a crowded highway – one’s mind might not be on any beauty around, rather, more on keeping one’s life. Walking in a lovely park, on the other hand, might produce a feeling a peace, and well-being, what with the beauty of the songbird, and or bubbling brook.
Yet a study had to be conducted to determine exactly that. Boggles the mind a bit – Getting away from it all, even for a short break, allows one to really look hard at their surroundings, a lovely garden, a child at play, or if allowed the time, the beauty of a large pine, or oak, the majesty of the sun and sky overhead breaking rays of sun through the crowded fields. It is walking in God’s world and viewing nature as undefiled as possible, that offers a human time to think or not think at all, rather look at explore. It is the ultimate mental health break.
As often as possible, a trip to a local park with ample trails allowing off-leash hounds, is as close to perfection as one can find – an hour or two in the wood offers both peace of mind as well as exercise. The added bonus of not beige tied to a computer or smart phone during this time allows for the brain to rid itself of the jumble of the day or the week ad just breath.
Now, of course, it’s confirmed by science.
