Monday, May 04, 2015
A Tacky Cartoon Event in Texas Brings Jihad Stateside – Religions Routinely Target – All Religions
What amounted to a small gathering of those who, in the name of free speech (and shock most likely given the recent disaster in Paris), has made headlines (in certain respects), as two Isis morons decided to blow up the event. They managed to wound a security guard before being killed by overwhelming force. Isis took credit in some social media posts, and of course, there were plenty in the US who were opposed to the event to begin with. (Daily Mail UK). It goes without saying that religions in general are a target in the US based precisely on our right of free speech to express ourselves (with limitations – i.e. fire in a crowded even where no fire exists). Given the lampoons and downright disgusting portrayals of Christian, Jewish, and other religions, all without one smattering of violence or extreme protests, it would be assumed that regardless of what the religion decrees, (Islam), there is no room for reprisals on American soil, given our laws.
If one cannot recall any instances where events unfolded that many may have found “jihad” worthy, there was the Feces covered Madona as an art exhibit(Mt. Holyoke College) – No one blow up. There were the cartoons, not all complementary of the Pope (Jason Bach Cartoons) No one blown up.
The things we find offensive are just that, but not cause of murder, unless of course, that is the tenant of a religion based on an aggressive world domination basis. History in seconds. Mohammed, prophet or not, was a general who, being somewhat of a visionary, decided the only way to build up the ranks to do battle and unit all those myriad fighting tribes, he would form a religions. He borrowed heavily from the Jewish texts, and before one knew it, he had conquered Jerusalem, marched his armies across Africa, and made it all the way to Spain (Of course, deceased and legened by that point). What is missing from today’s history, if it is taught at all, is the reality of a religion based on a general understanding that the masses will follow eh name of Jihad and the Ruling class will amass a fortune, while controlling the world – just isn’t’ – a religion of peace. It may have evolved, somewhat in the past 5 centuries, but the vestiges of medieval thought still cling to many who simply do not wish to jump forward and join the rest of the world – in peace, and in prosperity.
Therefore, although much can be said of scam religions (and there is much that has, from Catholicism, to Judaism, to Buddhism to Mormonism) and although there has been violence in the name of religion (most notably and most recently the Irish Catholic – British Protestant debacle in the UK) one might note it is based most entirely on political loss or political gain, having nothing whatsoever to do with actual – religion.
None-the-less, there is no place in the US for this type of BS where a cartoon cannot be drawn without death threats, or worse, events cannot be held without pounds of security in the event one might be offended and decide to blow up, behead, or otherwise practice a religion which should have died out in the 1400’s (instead of actively pursuing the slave trade in African, in league with the Dutch, and later causing a much ballyhooed civil war in this nation. (This blogger suggest taking advanced history course, if one is any longer available).
So much for reality – and plenty of backslapping for blowing up two would be ISIS terrorist in a suburb of Dallas.
The solution is simple, lock down the borders, close all of their social media accounts and start teaching the world, exactly what this religion consists of – in fact, not just this religion all religions – as part and parcel of history, for good or for ill, they should all be taught in schools. The reality of the said religion and not the practice of said religion.
Might go a long way to opening the eyes and ears of a nation clearly undereducated and swayed more by political correctness than reality.
